Charli XCX just nailed what it is that makes social media so addictive
- Lauren Geall
Speaking in a new interview with NME, Charli XCX said she “probably wouldn’t” use social media if she didn’t have to because of the effect it has on her mental health.
In 2019 we’ve seen more celebrities speak out about the damaging impact of social media than ever before – and it’s seriously refreshing.
From Selena Gomez speaking out about how Instagram affected her body image to former Stylist guest editor Billie Piper calling social media “a mostly negative experience”, celebrities are continuing to raise awareness of the dangers that social media presents to our mental health.
And now, Charli XCX has become the latest star to throw her hat into the ring, speaking about how social media validation can become addictive.
Speaking to NME, the singer explained how her relationship with social media – which she famously uses to regularly connect with her fans and start conversations – is an up-and-down experience.
“The pressures of social media is what I find to be quite hard, because it’s like a drug,” she explained. “One day the high is really good and the next day you’re defeated – it’s this constant chase for validation. And when you get it it’s great, and when you don’t it’s really sad, and I hate that. I hate that I play into that myself.”
Of course, Charli added, she tries to enjoy her time on social media, engaging with her fans in a way which is fun and enjoyable (her fan base are known for posting and creating memes)– but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have bad days online.
“For me it’s a tool that I kind of have to use. But if I didn’t have to use it, I probably wouldn’t,” she admitted. “But I try my best to just make it as fun and light as possible. Apart from when I go really depressed and then I’m like: deep dive, emo, here we go, crying.”
Charli’s use of social media has previously made headlines thanks to her authentic posts, one of which saw the singer write a hilarious caption about her tampon string popping out when she was on stage performing.
Posting a video of herself repositioning the string while chatting about it to the audience, the singer wrote: “My tampon string stole the show. Her stage presence is iconic tbh.”
While Charli’s social media usage is incredibly iconic, it’s great to hear her opening up about the not-so-glamourous side of being so popular online. A round of applause please.
