“The pressures of social media is what I find to be quite hard, because it’s like a drug,” she explained. “One day the high is really good and the next day you’re defeated – it’s this constant chase for validation. And when you get it it’s great, and when you don’t it’s really sad, and I hate that. I hate that I play into that myself.”

Of course, Charli added, she tries to enjoy her time on social media, engaging with her fans in a way which is fun and enjoyable (her fan base are known for posting and creating memes)– but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have bad days online.