Charlie’s Angels’ Ella Balinska talks respect, resolutions and doing what she loves

Helen Bownass
Five Minute Philosopher is a weekly series in which Stylist gets profound with people we love. What will the Charlie’s Angels actor make of our existential questions?

What is the meaning of life?

Waking up and doing what you love, and finding a way to help and inspire others to achieve the same… but I think we’re all still figuring out the answer to that one. 

What is the difference between right and wrong?

Aside from the truth, anything that hurts others.

Where is your happy place?

Getting lost in a script.

Nature or nurture?

A blend of the two. 

Ella is Charlie's Angels.

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

There is a quiet humility in respecting yourself, I think that helps the other two become a reality.

Sequins or Christmas jumper?

Sequins. I will say I’m very tempted to get a jumper now…

If you could be remembered for one thing what would it be?

That I cared deeply about whatever I put my mind to.

Who or what is your greatest love?

Storytelling.

What’s the best present you could ever receive?

Knowing that I’ve made someone happy. And time with family and friends. That is always a blessing.

When did you last lie?

I feel like there is an exaggerated truth every time anyone speaks to customer services.

Does the supernatural exist?

Perhaps… I’m game to find out.

What talent do you yearn for?

A photographic memory. 

Do you like to be complimented?

If I ever get complimented, I am always grateful and a bit awkward. But the fact that I have affected someone in a way to warrant any form of acknowledgment, that spark of inspiration in someone else is compliment enough in itself.

Ella loves The Great Gatsby.

Do you have a high pain threshold?

From a physical stunt perspective? I’d say the adrenaline helps.

What book do you recommend most to others?

F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve?

Both! I think there’s a certain excitement that comes with wondering what’s under the tree.

Which lesson has been the hardest to learn?

Sometimes, you’ve just got to leave it up to the universe, or Whomever [sic] is up there for you, to decide.

What food sums up happiness?

Successfully finding whatever you’re craving in that moment. 

What have you never understood?

Chemistry. I was surprisingly productive doing other work in those classes.

Do you believe in New Year’s resolutions?

OK so, I’ve just looked it up – Google says a resolution is ‘a firm decision to do or not to do something’. I think we can achieve that any day. But why not do it on New Year’s with a few fireworks?

Are you scared of dying or what happens when you die?

Not particularly, but I do think of the state of the planet for future generations in light of the ongoing environmental crisis.

Quinoa or Quavers?

Can we throw quadbiking in there?

Ella Balinska stars in Kurt Geiger’s Characterful Style campaign; kurtgeiger.com.

Helen Bownass

