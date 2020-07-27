Theron, of course, famously appeared alongside Edward Norton, Jason Statham and Mark Wahlberg in The Italian Job back in 2003.

And, speaking on a Comic-Con@Home panel earlier this week, the actor said: “For sure, The Italian Job was a great experience, in the sense that I realised there was still so much misconception around women in the genre, even though in that film the action is really based on cars.

“We had to physically do a lot of that stuff. The only good thing that came out of that experience was that there was a real pressure to pull off those stunts with the actors.”