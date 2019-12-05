Charlize Theron is the latest actor to accuse Harvey Weinstein of lying about sleeping with her

Harvey Weinstein would boast about receiving sexual favours from actors in order to pit women against each other, Charlize Theron has claimed in a new interview with the New York Times.

The disgraced film mogul falsely said both her and Renée Zellweger had slept with him to get film roles, Theron said, adding this was a tactic he used “a lot” to maintain a system where he could stay on top.

“[Weinstein] did that to everybody,” the actor told the newspaper.“Pitting women against each other? He was really, really good at that. There was a lot of, like, ‘Well, I’m talking to Gwyneth [Paltrow] for this movie…’