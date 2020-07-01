Charlize Theron says we’ve been getting her name wrong all this time

Rather than move onto Theron’s new film project, Netflix’s The Old Guard, though, Alex continued: “We’ve had a thing about your name today. Am I saying it right?”

“Yes, fantastic,” Theron replied.

Job done, right? Wrong.

It was at this point that Gethin interjected, saying: “I was worried about this today Charlize.

“We were talking about it and everyone calls you Charlize The-RON and I was going no, I’m pretty sure it’s Charlize TEH-Ron.

“But you’re quite calm about people saying it in a different way.”

Clearly realising that this was going to become A Thing, no matter what, Theron decided to give it to The One Show presenters straight. Presumably, so she could get back to the matter at hand: promoting her new Netflix movie, the trailer for which you can view below.