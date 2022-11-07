Cher is going where she is celebrated – and not merely tolerated – as she confirms new relationship, and we’re here for it
The music icon confirmed her relationship with 36-year-old Alexander Edwards on Twitter, proclaiming that “love doesn’t know math”.
Seeing someone happy in love is a great feeling, especially in a society that attempts to instil the idea that your best years are behind you the older you get.
Whether it’s doing things you love or being with someone you love, you can experience new happiness, joy and romance at any time in your life – something that music icon Cher is all about these days.
The singer recently made headlines after being seen walking hand-in-hand on 2 November with 36-year-old music exec Alexander Edwards – and she just confirmed their romance on Twitter.
The artist confirmed her relationship, stating that he treats her “like a queen”, alongside a post featuring a picture of Edwards and a heart emoji.
Cher added that Edwards has already been introduced to her family, proclaiming that “love doesn’t know math”.
Edwards is the vice president of A&R at Def Jam. He was previously in a relationship with model and activist Amber Rose, with whom he shares a three-year-old son.
In the series of tweets, one user questioned Edwards’ “intentions” towards the star, tweeting: “We know you are fabulous and I’m sure your inner circle will continue to have your back. Want you to be happy, but not taken advantage of!!!”
The singer replied: “As we All Know …I WASN’T BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am”.
Cher’s openness and happiness are something we can all learn a thing or two from.
While some may resort to shaming her for dating a man 30 years younger than she is, there is something liberating about seeing a woman go where she is celebrated – and not merely tolerated – and finding love and happiness with no concern for what other people think or say.
In a world that often highlights how things are being perceived and what other people are going to say, seeing Cher not give a damn about public opinion and how her relationship with another consensual adult is being perceived is pretty awesome, and I, for one, am here for it.
Many people took to Twitter to share similar sentiments.
“A woman dating a younger man who is very much a grown consenting adult is not an issue in my eyes – especially given the way women are put out to pasture in society,” said one Twitter user. “Seeing Cher experience this level of happiness and romance no matter how it ends or progresses is lovely to see.”
Another user commented: “Thank you for stating this about your relationship. “It’s nobody’s business but yours and Alexander Edwards. Happiness and love are the most important.”
While the conversation around age gaps in relationships is a debate that will probably never end, it’s great to see Cher happy and living her best life. And if it doesn’t work out, we’ll all be singing Believe in her honour.
Image: Getty