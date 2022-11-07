Cher’s openness and happiness are something we can all learn a thing or two from.

While some may resort to shaming her for dating a man 30 years younger than she is, there is something liberating about seeing a woman go where she is celebrated – and not merely tolerated – and finding love and happiness with no concern for what other people think or say.

In a world that often highlights how things are being perceived and what other people are going to say, seeing Cher not give a damn about public opinion and how her relationship with another consensual adult is being perceived is pretty awesome, and I, for one, am here for it.

Many people took to Twitter to share similar sentiments.

“A woman dating a younger man who is very much a grown consenting adult is not an issue in my eyes – especially given the way women are put out to pasture in society,” said one Twitter user. “Seeing Cher experience this level of happiness and romance no matter how it ends or progresses is lovely to see.”

Another user commented: “Thank you for stating this about your relationship. “It’s nobody’s business but yours and Alexander Edwards. Happiness and love are the most important.”

While the conversation around age gaps in relationships is a debate that will probably never end, it’s great to see Cher happy and living her best life. And if it doesn’t work out, we’ll all be singing Believe in her honour.