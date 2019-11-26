Meet the inspiring young activists speaking up around the world

Last year, Naomi Wadler, then 11, addressed more than 200,000 people at the March For Our Lives anti-gun protest in Washington DC. In her speech, which trended worldwide on Twitter and was watched by millions, she spoke of organising her elementary school’s 18-minute walkout. Seventeen minutes of it were in honour of the 17 lives lost in America’s deadliest high school shooting, the 2018 Parkland School massacre. The 18th minute was for 16-year-old black American Courtlin Arrington, shot dead by a classmate at school a few weeks before.

Wadler quickly became a powerful voice for young black women. “I am here today to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper,” she said. Wadler also spoke at the 2018 Women in the World Summit in New York and this year’s End Gun Violence Together rally in Washington DC.