Everybody has to face grief at some point in their life, but the pandemic has meant that it’s become something prevalent that we’re collectively dealing with. There’s no right or wrong way to deal with grief, but hearing others talk about their experience can help people feel comforted, reassured and less alone.

Take Celine Dion, who recently opened up about the reality of finding new love after the death of her husband. And, last year, Jamie Dornan spoke candidly about life after his mother’s unexpected death. Now, renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Half of a Yellow Sun, Americanah) has spoken beautifully about navigating grief.