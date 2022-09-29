“Everyone was making fun of my body, and I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the fuck up, it’s funny,’” Moretz continued.

“And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram. It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome.”

Moretz said the impact social media had on her view of her body made her feel more self-conscious when photographed in public.

“It took a layer of something that I used to enjoy, which was getting dressed up and going to a carpet and taking a photo, and made me super self-conscious.

“I think that body dysmorphia – which we all deal with in this world – is extrapolated by the issues of social media. It’s a headf**k.”