With only two days to go until the arrival of HBO Max’s Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That on our TV screens, excitement about the return of one of the greatest shows of the 00s has reached fever pitch.

As much as we’re looking forward to seeing how beloved characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) are navigating love and friendship in the modern day, it’s a lamentable truth that much of the media narrative surrounding the revival has focused on the noteable absence of Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.