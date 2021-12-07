Chris Noth just made us totally rethink the narrative around Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s feud
- Posted by
- Christobel Hastings
- Published
Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated Sex And The City revival And Just Like That, one of the show’s biggest stars, Chris Noth, reframed the narrative around Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s fallout.
With only two days to go until the arrival of HBO Max’s Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That on our TV screens, excitement about the return of one of the greatest shows of the 00s has reached fever pitch.
As much as we’re looking forward to seeing how beloved characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) are navigating love and friendship in the modern day, it’s a lamentable truth that much of the media narrative surrounding the revival has focused on the noteable absence of Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.
SATC fans will no doubt already be aware of the reasons for Cattrall’s absence. Following the death of Cattrall’s brother in 2018, Parker reached out on social media to express sympathy. Cattrall, however, replied publicly asserting that her former SATC castmate was only doing so as a tactic to maintain a “nice girl persona”.
“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote on Instagram. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”
Now, Chris Noth, who is reprising his role of Mr Big in the revival, has weighed in with his thoughts, offering some much-needed clarity on the pair’s highly publicised “catfight“.
“I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions,” he told the Guardian when asked why he thought Cattrall wasn’t appearing in the reboot.
Noth went on to explain, rather diplomatically, that he could only speak on his personal experiences with Sarah Jessica Parker, who he explained he shared a “close” friendship with.
“I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close,” he continued.
Echoing the message of the film’s trailer, in which Sarah Jessica Parker’s narration details how “we’re all at different stages in life”, Noth suggested that Cattrall had simply moved on with her next chapter.
“I liked her, I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were.”
And while explaining that he thought it was “sad and uncomfortable” that Parker and Cattrall no longer get along, Noth also took the opportunity to show his support for Parker, who, alongside Cattrall, has long been the subject of vicious tabloid rumours.
“I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty,” he added.
” I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”
Noth is right: whatever the reasons truly are for Cattrall’s absence, it’s clear that SATC has moved onto a new, exciting chapter – one which will allow us to see how Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigate love, work, sexuality, independence, and female friendship in their 50s. That’s what we should be celebrating.
Images: Getty; Warner Bros