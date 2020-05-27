Chrissy Teigen shares reality of coronavirus testing in candid pre-surgery video
Kayleigh Dray
And she’s shut down all those who’ve dubbed her “privileged” for doing so, too.
It seems we can always rely on Chrissy Teigen to find the funny side of everything – including a coronavirus test.
Taking to Twitter, the author and model shared a video of herself being tested for Covid-19 at home. Which, as many readers will already know, involves taking a swab of the nose and the back of the throat.
In the clip, which has been viewed some 2 million times, Teigen can be seen giggling hysterically as the swab enters her nose.
“It tickles,” she insists, much to the tester’s surprise.
Naturally, Teigen’s unintentional PSA video went down a storm on social media.
“Thank you for showing this so others will not be afraid,” tweeted one viewer.
While many viewers have liked or shared the clip into their own feeds, though, there were those who felt the need to criticise the star. And, as ever, Teigen knew exactly how to deal with these individuals: by hitting them hard and fast with facts.
In response to one such tweet (which has since been deleted), Teigen explained: “Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you.”
Offering further context to another critic, who branded Teigen “privileged” for getting the test done at home, she replied: “It’s not privileged. You have access to the same website. Have them come over!
“Anything else?”
Later, on Instagram, Teigen shared: “So I posted myself getting a Covid-19 test on Twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosy!) so I’ll just say it here – I’m getting my boobs out!”
She continued: “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good.”
Teigen concluded: “I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”
If you’re in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland and have any of the symptoms of coronavirus, you can ask for a test through the NHS website.
If you’re an essential worker in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland, you can apply for priority testing. You can also get tested through this route if you have symptoms of coronavirus and live with an essential worker.
To find out more about coronavirus testing in the UK, visit the gov.uk website now.
