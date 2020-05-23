Chrissy Teigen points out the big problem with those hilarious Donald Trump Tik Toks
- Hollie Richardson
Published
Chrissy Teigen has shown support for Sarah Cooper’s hilarious impressions of Donald Trump, explaining the serious message behind them.
It’s perplexing to think that, during the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump is in power. The man who referred to Covid-19 as “the Chinese virus” when it first emerged has since gone on to suggest beating coronavirus by “injecting disinfectant”. Even Piers Morgan has spoken out against the American president’s “batshit crazy” handling of the pandemic.
One person who is highlighting Trump’s often worrying behaviour is comedian and author Sarah Cooper – and she’s doing it through comedy.
Cooper lip-syncs Trump’s worst comments from press conferences and shares her Tik Tok videos on social media. They have since received hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets.
Her clips include Trump’s suggestions to inject bleach and take hydroxychloroquine. She has also mimed his confusing explanations of case testing. They are very funny to watch, in that “funny because it’s true” and “if I don’t laugh, I’ll cry at the state of things” sort of way.
Here’s just one example:
Among her many new fans is Chrissy Teigen, who just retweeted the latest video. It shows Cooper impersonating Trump telling the press he tested positively by testing negatively (yes, it’s confusing). Alongside praising Cooper’s video, Teigen pointed out the important reason why people find them so funny – and it’s a serious one.
Teigen wrote: “This is so funny, Sarah is so funny, but what this really does for me is remove his surroundings and overall horrific look and lets us pay attention to just his words. His insane, incoherent garbage rambling.”
She’s hit the nail on the head: stripping the words away from the image of one of the world’s most famous and powerful men, they sound like they’re from a black-comedy sketch.
Cooper recently explained this more in an interview with The Guardian, saying: “It is interesting because as a writer you want to heighten how ridiculous things are. But everything he says is already so ridiculous that it is hard to heighten it.”
She added: “The clip is literally, completely unedited – I haven’t edited [the audio] at all.”
You can follow Sarah Cooper on Twitter @sarahcpr.
Images: Getty