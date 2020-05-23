Chrissy Teigen points out the big problem with those hilarious Donald Trump Tik Toks

Teigen wrote: “This is so funny, Sarah is so funny, but what this really does for me is remove his surroundings and overall horrific look and lets us pay attention to just his words. His insane, incoherent garbage rambling.”

She’s hit the nail on the head: stripping the words away from the image of one of the world’s most famous and powerful men, they sound like they’re from a black-comedy sketch.

Cooper recently explained this more in an interview with The Guardian, saying: “It is interesting because as a writer you want to heighten how ridiculous things are. But everything he says is already so ridiculous that it is hard to heighten it.”

She added: “The clip is literally, completely unedited – I haven’t edited [the audio] at all.”