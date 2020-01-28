Chrissy Teigen expertly shuts down the troll who accused her of using hair make-up
- Jessica Rapana
Jessica Rapana
Chrissy Teigen has, once again, shown us how to handle trolls – this time, with the perfect response to a “silly goose” who asked her if she was using a make-up brush on her hair.
Another day, another brilliant clap back à la Chrissy Teigen.
It all started when Teigen posted a video of her and husband John Legend celebrating his Grammy win for his song Higher.
The clip showed the couple dancing and singing to Ariana Grande’s NASA while getting ready for the after party. At one point, a makeup artist touches up Teigen’s hair with a brush.
Teigen tweeted the video, with the caption: “11th Grammy. Congrats my love, let’s have a drank [sic].”
However, one Twitter user commented: “Huhh? Did she just use a make up brush on her hair?” with a screenshot from the video, alongside a photo of TV host Wendy Williams looking shocked.
First of all, is that a thing? And second, does it really matter?
Not one to let rogue comments slide, however, Teigen retweeted the comment. She clarified: “It blends the extensions in. Brown hair powder silly goose.”
This isn’t the first time a woman in the public eye has fallen foul of trolls and been shamed for wearing hair extensions.
When Meghan Markle apparently wore hair extensions to the Invictus Games last year, the British public was (of course) scandalised.
Rather than focusing on the scene at-hand – the incredible athletes, for one, not to mention the great cause – many viewers decided to zoom in on Meghan’s head, scattering zoomed-in images all over the internet, speculating she was probably wearing extensions or a “partial wig”.
So what if she was? So what if Teigen was, for that matter? If you’re wondering what the big deal is in either case, you’re not alone. After all, a lot of women, famous or not, use extensions for any number of reasons: they can add volume and length, allow you to experiment with a fringe (that’s bangs, to all those reading from the US), and boost self-esteem in those who have experienced thinning hair or hair loss, too.
In Teigen’s case, the troll who felt the need to call out her hair touch-up seems to have completely missed the point of her original tweet. It’s Chrissy Teigen! And John Legend! He just won a Grammy! And they are celebrating!
To call out celebs (or anyone) for something so superficial and insignificant is, well, silly. And only silly gooses do silly things.
Image: Getty