This isn’t the first time a woman in the public eye has fallen foul of trolls and been shamed for wearing hair extensions.

When Meghan Markle apparently wore hair extensions to the Invictus Games last year, the British public was (of course) scandalised.

Rather than focusing on the scene at-hand – the incredible athletes, for one, not to mention the great cause – many viewers decided to zoom in on Meghan’s head, scattering zoomed-in images all over the internet, speculating she was probably wearing extensions or a “partial wig”.

So what if she was? So what if Teigen was, for that matter? If you’re wondering what the big deal is in either case, you’re not alone. After all, a lot of women, famous or not, use extensions for any number of reasons: they can add volume and length, allow you to experiment with a fringe (that’s bangs, to all those reading from the US), and boost self-esteem in those who have experienced thinning hair or hair loss, too.

In Teigen’s case, the troll who felt the need to call out her hair touch-up seems to have completely missed the point of her original tweet. It’s Chrissy Teigen! And John Legend! He just won a Grammy! And they are celebrating!

To call out celebs (or anyone) for something so superficial and insignificant is, well, silly. And only silly gooses do silly things.