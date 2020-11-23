Charities were quick to praise Teigen’s bravery in sharing the experience of her miscarriage in such raw and unflinching detail.

Around one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to support organisation Tommy’s, although Teigen’s trauma of a late miscarriage is thankfully more rare.

Either way, miscarriage is a kind of loss that many women find hard to talk about and share; not least because, in many cases, it exists as an unseen sadness that plays out before the 12-week mark at which many people choose to make their pregnancies public.

Teigen is well aware of the feelings of misplaced shame and stigma that often accompany such grief, saying that her pregnancy loss photos were for “the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like”.