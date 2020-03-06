Nightmares are the worst, and Chrissy Teigen is tired of them

And it is not cheap. In the long-term, sleeping fewer than six hours can put us at greater risk of a number of diseases, including cancer and diabetes, and even leading to a lower life expectancy.

While in the short-term – as Chrissy Teigen knows – it can just generally leave us feeling like crap and unable to cope. Teigen revealed that a recurring nightmare has been disrupting her sleep for months.

“I know this sounds insane,” she began, posting on Instagram stories. “But I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares.”

“I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare,” she continued. “It’s always the same nightmare.”