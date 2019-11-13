But where Teigen is really coming into her own is in her responses to those criticising People’s choice of Legend to receive their prestigious accolade. (Previous winners have included David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper and Adam Levine.)

“I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive,” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “It’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.”

As Teigen predicted, the trolls came thick and fast. One professed to “wholeheartedly disagree” with the news that Legend was the world’s sexiest man because, in her opinion, he didn’t appear as if “he could throw me over his shoulder when needed, or defend me better than I can”. Ah yes, it’s 2019 and being sexy requires looking like you can “defend” and ‘protect’ your woman.

Teigen’s response was perfect: