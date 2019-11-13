Chrissy Teigen’s reaction to John Legend’s Sexiest Man Alive win is why we love her
- Posted by
- Hannah-Rose Yee
- Published
The clapback commander-in-chief herself has weighed in on her husband’s latest accolade.
Every day is a good day to follow Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, but today is an especially good day.
Today, John Legend was announced as People’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive, a title that he takes over from the 2018 recipient Idris Elba. Teigen, of course, is married to the newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive, and she doesn’t want anyone to forget it. She has changed her Twitter bio (it now reads “currently sleeping with People’s sexiest man alive”) and has been sharing updates on how her day has changed since receiving the news.
“The sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich,” Teigen tweeted.
She also wrote: “My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned People’s Sexiest Man Alive. An honour!!!!”
But where Teigen is really coming into her own is in her responses to those criticising People’s choice of Legend to receive their prestigious accolade. (Previous winners have included David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper and Adam Levine.)
“I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive,” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “It’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.”
As Teigen predicted, the trolls came thick and fast. One professed to “wholeheartedly disagree” with the news that Legend was the world’s sexiest man because, in her opinion, he didn’t appear as if “he could throw me over his shoulder when needed, or defend me better than I can”. Ah yes, it’s 2019 and being sexy requires looking like you can “defend” and ‘protect’ your woman.
Teigen’s response was perfect:
To be honest, though, Teigen is saving up her best retorts for her husband. Teigen has always been one to stick the pin in the balloon and deflate anyone, including herself, who gets a little bit too big for their boots.
So when Legend shared an image of himself in 1995 compared to 2018 Idris Elba – a reference to all the Twitter trolls who felt Legend was a poor successor to Elba’s crown – Teigen took him down a few notches.
“Yeah but let’s see an Idris Elba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot),” Teigen wrote on Twitter.
She added: “This is actually, like, one of your better photos from those days”.
Teigen’s tweets are a reminder, as ever, of what the Legend-Teigen marriage actually represents for the culture. Teigen herself has always stressed that the phrase #RelationshipGoals – one frequently used in regards to the couple – is dangerous because it reinforces a very low bar for men.
Back in 2017, she pointed out that the enormous amount of interest in a 50-second video clip of Legend untangling Teigen’s necklaces after a night at the Grammy’s wasn’t relationship goals. It’s the bare minimum.
“How is John taking off my jewellery ‘relationship goals’, like your fuckin boyfriend won’t take your necklace off jfc leave him,” she tweeted.
The real #relationshipgoals – loath as we are to use the phrase – when it comes to Legend and Teigen is how strong and confident both are in their relationship, as evidenced by how effortlessly Teigen trolls her husband at every opportunity. You absolutely love to see it.
Images: Getty