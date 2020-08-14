Chrissy Teigen’s real pregnancy announcement actually has nothing to do with the Wild music video

Yesterday (13 August), Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the video for new song Wild. The couple spend three-and-a-half minutes running around kissing, cuddling and hugging each other, clearly very “wild” for one another.

Towards the end, we see them walking along the beach with their two children. And, in one close up shot, Teigen places her hand on her stomach while Legend wraps his arms around her.

Within hours, tabloids shared the news that Teigen “appears” to confirm her pregnancy news in the video. The problem was, however, that no one had actually confirmed it.