Chrissy Teigen’s real pregnancy announcement actually has nothing to do with the Wild music video
Congratulations to Chrissy Teigen, who has just confirmed her pregnancy in a very cool way. And no, it wasn’t through her appearance on John Legend’s new music video, like some of the tabloids have suggested.
Yesterday (13 August), Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the video for new song Wild. The couple spend three-and-a-half minutes running around kissing, cuddling and hugging each other, clearly very “wild” for one another.
Towards the end, we see them walking along the beach with their two children. And, in one close up shot, Teigen places her hand on her stomach while Legend wraps his arms around her.
Within hours, tabloids shared the news that Teigen “appears” to confirm her pregnancy news in the video. The problem was, however, that no one had actually confirmed it.
However, most of us know that if a woman “cradles” her stomach or dares to bring any attention to that part of her body – pregnancy rumours almost always erupt.
Take Halsey, for example, who felt she had to publicly explain her gluten intolerance because her boyfriend put his hand on her tummy to comfort her during a flare up. The tabloids had immediately assumed she was pregnant.
Then there’s Kate Middleton, who has “sparked pregnancy rumours” multiple times just because she drops her hands in front of her stomach at long, no-doubt tiring events.
Perhaps Teigen, known for her sharp sense of humour, is toying with this trope, exposing the fixation on speculating over women’s wombs. Because what she did next proves she was well aware of what would happen after the music video aired.
Teigen shared a short video of herself looking in the mirror on Instagram Live, saying: “Look at this third baby shit. Oh my god.”
This was the real moment she confirmed the news (and it was pretty cool).
Now that Teigen has confirmed the wonderful news herself, congratulations are of course in order. Nothing can detract from the fact that this is an exciting announcement. It just so happens to double up as a masterclass in exposing the ongoing speculation over women’s stomachs.
