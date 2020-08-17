Chrissy Teigen explains why she was “terrified” when she learned she was pregnant again
“I was not disappointed” explains Chrissy Teigen. “But I was scared shitless.”
Last week, Chrissy Teigen confirmed that she’s pregnant with her and John Legend’s third child, just hours after the release of his Wild music video.
And she made sure to underline the tabloids’ nasty habit of speculating over women’s wombs in the process, too.
“Look at this third baby shit. Oh my god,” she captioned a video of herself looking in the mirror on Instagram Live.
It was a short, sweet, and to the point announcement – one which felt perfectly in keeping with Teigen’s trademark wit and humour.
As expected, fans soon flooded her social media feeds with congratulatory messages. However, there were a number of deeply personal questions about Teigen’s pregnancy in the mix, too.
“Question… @chrissyteigen just announced she’s pregnant. Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test,” reads one such tweet.
“Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I’m confused.”
Teigen, of course, was well within her rights to ignore such a comment. However, on this occasion, the model, author and cookbook star felt compelled to respond.
“Oh, it’s quite a story,” she began her Twitter thread. “I did the routine pregnancy test you do before [my breast reduction] surgery.
“It said negative. It was not negative.”
Teigen continued: “A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. [Because] for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”
With that in mind, then, Teigen said it was business as usual when she decided to take a pregnancy test in mid-June, just before Legend was scheduled to go on Good Morning America to discuss his album release.
“I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed,” she recalled.
“I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”
Coming to the end of her story, Teigen added: “So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad.”
“But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you.”
She finished: “In summary, my boobs hurt. Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here.
“So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn’t even know.”
Teigen’s story serves as a not-so-subtle reminder to her followers: be kind, always, because you never know what someone else is going through.
Fingers crossed everyone takes that message on board going forward, eh?
