This is the kind of show Chrissy’s Court is. Got a cheating boyfriend? Teigen will put him in his place. Have a grievance you want aired in the most public manner possible? Teigen is here for you.

As previously reported, Teigen is starring as the series’ judge with her verdicts “final and legally binding”, while her mother Vilailuck will enforce the word of Teigen’s law as bailiff.

“Small claims court just got a little more petty,” Teigen wrote on Twitter, after the announcement of the series.

“My mom is the bailiff and I cannot wait for her to say ‘Hey you talk to the judge not each other,’ and basically take selfies the entire time,” she added. “If you’re made about some petty ass shit and wanna take that person to court, you let us know.”