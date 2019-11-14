People

Chrissy's Court: Chrissy Teigen is the next Judge Judy in her hilarious new TV show

Hannah-Rose Yee
Chrissy Teigen

Have a small claims case you want sorted? Chrissy Teigen is your woman in the new television series Chrissy’s Court. And judging by this first clip, she’s a natural. 

All rise. The court of Chrissy Teigen is now in session, the honourable judge presiding.

Welcome to the world of Chrissy’s Court, a new series coming to television in which Teigen is a small claims court judge and her mother Vilailuck Teigen her bailiff. Her wheelhouse? Small, petty grievances like a neighbour who painted their fence a particular shade of chartreuse that besmirches your block, or that one time that you bought a truly heinous orange angora sweater online and they won’t accept your return.

Important stuff. Vital stuff. The stuff of life, you might even say. Think Judge Judy, but with added Chrissy Teigen.

From banana bread to British politics: Chrissy Teigen’s best Twitter moments

And judging by this first clip from the series, teased by Teigen on her Twitter account, she’s a natural. 

This is the kind of show Chrissy’s Court is. Got a cheating boyfriend? Teigen will put him in his place. Have a grievance you want aired in the most public manner possible? Teigen is here for you. 

As previously reported, Teigen is starring as the series’ judge with her verdicts “final and legally binding”, while her mother Vilailuck will enforce the word of Teigen’s law as bailiff.

“Small claims court just got a little more petty,” Teigen wrote on Twitter, after the announcement of the series. 

“My mom is the bailiff and I cannot wait for her to say ‘Hey you talk to the judge not each other,’ and basically take selfies the entire time,” she added. “If you’re made about some petty ass shit and wanna take that person to court, you let us know.” 

The series will air on QIBI, a short-form video platform that will also feature shows from Anna Kendrick, Guillermo del Toro and Jason Blumhouse. The television show will begin filming shortly with a view to airing on the platform when it launches in 2020.

Honestly? We’d watch it. And considering how much cold hard cash Judy Sheindlin – alias Judge Judy – makes from her eponymous show, we think this is a pretty savvy business decision from Teigen. 

In 2018, Sheindlin was television’s highest paid woman, banking an immensely cool $147 million before tax. By adding that pay cheque to her net worth, Sheindlin became the world’s 48th richest self-made woman in the US with more than $400 million to her name.

Not bad at all, right? Case closed. 

