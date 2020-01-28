Christina Aguilera has a message for Billie Eilish about owning career successes

Billie Eilish made history at the Grammys 2020 last week. At 18 years old, Eilish was already the youngest ever artist to be nominated in five categories – including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. After Sunday night, she’s now the youngest ever winner too.

Eilish’s reaction was a frustratingly relatable one: apologetic. “So many other songs deserve this, I’m sorry,” Eilish said during her acceptance speech for Song of the Year. She also went on to give a shout out to fellow nominee Ariana Grande.