Christina Aguilera has a message for Billie Eilish about owning career successes
- Hollie Richardson
Christina Aguilera has shared a message with Billie Eilish, 20 years after she picked up the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.
Billie Eilish made history at the Grammys 2020 last week. At 18 years old, Eilish was already the youngest ever artist to be nominated in five categories – including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. After Sunday night, she’s now the youngest ever winner too.
Eilish’s reaction was a frustratingly relatable one: apologetic. “So many other songs deserve this, I’m sorry,” Eilish said during her acceptance speech for Song of the Year. She also went on to give a shout out to fellow nominee Ariana Grande.
But Grande instantly responded by mouthing “no, no, no.” while blowing kisses, refusing to let her be embarrassed by her achievements.
And now, the woman who was in Eilish’s Grammy Award-winning shoes exactly twenty years ago, has shared a celebratory message.
Cue: Christina Aguilera.
Aguilera’s post serves as a reminder that Eilish’s multiple wins were well-earned for her “incredible” successes.
(Also, a fun fact: Aguilera and Eillish share the same birthday.)
She wrote: “20 year anniversary of winning the #BestNewArtist Grammy. What a ride it’s been! Since this particular category can never be won again, it makes it an extra special award to me, looking back amongst all the amazing Grammy moments & wins over the years.”
The caption continues: “Congrats to all the nominees for your incredible success! And special congrats to fellow Sagittarius, @billieeilish! Not only do we share the same birthday, but we now share the same award #Grammys.”
Eilish has responded to her big night by sharing a photo of herself with the five awards. “FIVE ARE YOU KIDDING,” she captioned it.
Celebrating the sisterhood in the music industry is more important than ever right now. Paris-based singer ALA.NI recently articulated why in an interview with Stylist.
“There have been times I’ve looked around a room and there are just 12 men who all think they own a part of me,” she said. “I used to have managers who’d say, ‘You should wear heels’, or basically tell me to get my tits out. And I’d be like no, that’s not me, I’m not doing that just to satisfy some male ideal of femininity.
“Just like #MeToo in Hollywood, these dusty old, white men have had power too long, they’ve done a lot of damage, but we can restore it because we’re women.
“We all need to support each other in this.”
