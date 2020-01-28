People

Christina Aguilera has a message for Billie Eilish about owning career successes

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Christina Aguilera.

Christina Aguilera has shared a message with Billie Eilish, 20 years after she picked up the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. 

Billie Eilish made history at the Grammys 2020 last week. At 18 years old, Eilish was already the youngest ever artist to be nominated in five categories – including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. After Sunday night, she’s now the youngest ever winner too.

Eilish’s reaction was a frustratingly relatable one: apologetic. “So many other songs deserve this, I’m sorry,” Eilish said during her acceptance speech for Song of the Year. She also went on to give a shout out to fellow nominee Ariana Grande.

You may also like

Grammys 2020: Jameela Jamil had the best reaction when her boyfriend James Blake didn’t win

But Grande instantly responded by mouthing “no, no, no.” while blowing kisses, refusing to let her be embarrassed by her achievements.

And now, the woman who was in Eilish’s Grammy Award-winning shoes exactly twenty years ago, has shared a celebratory message. 

Cue: Christina Aguilera

Aguilera’s post serves as a reminder that Eilish’s multiple wins were well-earned for her “incredible” successes. 

(Also, a fun fact: Aguilera and Eillish share the same birthday.)

She wrote: “20 year anniversary of winning the #BestNewArtist Grammy. What a ride it’s been! Since this particular category can never be won again, it makes it an extra special award to me, looking back amongst all the amazing Grammy moments & wins over the years.”

You may also like

Christina Aguilera’s “blended family” photo reminds fans of a timely message

The caption continues: “Congrats to all the nominees for your incredible success! And special congrats to fellow Sagittarius, @billieeilish! Not only do we share the same birthday, but we now share the same award #Grammys.”

Eilish has responded to her big night by sharing a photo of herself with the five awards. “FIVE ARE YOU KIDDING,” she captioned it.

Celebrating the sisterhood in the music industry is more important than ever right now. Paris-based singer ALA.NI recently articulated why in an interview with Stylist.

“There have been times I’ve looked around a room and there are just 12 men who all think they own a part of me,” she said. “I used to have managers who’d say, ‘You should wear heels’, or basically tell me to get my tits out. And I’d be like no, that’s not me, I’m not doing that just to satisfy some male ideal of femininity.

“Just like #MeToo in Hollywood, these dusty old, white men have had power too long, they’ve done a lot of damage, but we can restore it because we’re women.

“We all need to support each other in this.”

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Christina Aguilera bonded with Kelly Clarkson over the powerful legacy of her debut album

Xtina fangirling at its finest.

Posted by
Christobel Hastings
Published
People

Billie Eilish gets refreshingly honest about her upcoming documentary

It’s often assumed that if someone chooses to pursue fame, they must enjoy every inch of that spotlight.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Fashion

Billy Porter wore a motorised hat to the Grammy Awards and now we all want one

The performer and Pose star always knows how to make an entrance. His latest look at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards might have just topped them all.

Posted by
Ally Sinyard
Published
Stylist Daily