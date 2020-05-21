The post, which is compiled of four photos of Aguilera’s diary, gives fans a snapshot into the singer’s mind on 1 May. Among the muddle of pictures and quotes which make up her diary (seriously, that thing looks incredible), Aguilera reflects on her ever changing emotions in lockdown – an experience many of us have faced during this strange time.

“Every day comes to hold a different mood,” she begins. “A different energy… a different perspective. It’s very interesting… staying in one place… getting the freedom to feel out what to do with your time… your days…”

She continues: “Having your own thoughts – outside of the usual intrusion of others… the noise of opinions that can sway, imitate and potentially morph into your own. Suddenly, it stops – and it’s all you needed, this time.”