Christina Aguilera’s “blended family” photo reminds fans of a timely message

Aguilera explored her parent’s divorce on relatable songs like I’m OK and The Voice Within. She also found feminism in Can’t Hold Us Down and Fighter. Other songs like Dirrty and Infatuation saw her celebrate sexual freedom. And Beautiful has since been a standout track in the LGBTQ+ community.

Basically: it was an album that wasn’t afraid of speaking the truth and championing all individuals. And it highlighted the fact that she hadn’t grown up in a “perfect” Disney style family.

So when Aguilera posted a photograph of her son’s birthday last night (14 January), it reminded fans that there’s no such thing as being “normal”. The singer – who is also went on to be a judge on The Voice – uploaded a picture that showed her sitting with her son and her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.