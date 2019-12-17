For three years in the early 60s, Establishment was one of the hottest nightclubs in London.

It had a reputation for hosting comedians and satirists and was part-owned by Peter Cook, of Private Eye fame. Cook loved Australians, and Australians loved him. Barry Humphries and Clive James were always passing through Establishment for some event or comedy night. (Lest the Americans feel left out, let the record reflect that Lenny Bruce was a frequent fixture, too.) In fact, for a few years in the early 60s, Australian photographer Lewis Morley worked out of a set of airy rooms in the floors above Establishment on Greek Street in Soho.

It was there, in 1963, that Morley opened the doors of his studio to Christine Keeler. The model was there in her capacity as the star of The Keeler Affair, a film documentation of her involvement in the political scandal known as the Profumo affair. The movie, which filmed over the course of six weeks in Denmark, starred Keeler and her friend Mandy Rice-Davies, also implicated in the affair, as themselves. Keeler had been dispatched to those rooms above the Establishment to take some promotional images for the movie. She was 21 years old.