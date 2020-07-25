Ciara shares the news of her baby in the most iconic way, and completely on her own terms
Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Introducing her newborn son to the world exactly how she wanted to, Ciara is pretty iconic in her latest Instagram video.
In a time where baby announcements are so often “rumoured” and leaked by the tabloids, it’s always nice when new parents get to share their personal news first and on their own terms.
Take Katy Perry, who made her pregnancy announcement through the form of a music video. Or Anne Hathaway, who got real about her “infertility and conception hell” in a caption accompanying a photo of her baby bump in an Instagram post. And then there’s Natalie Imbruglia, who subtly confirmed her pregnancy while also making an announcement about new music, because she wanted the focus to be on her career milestone.
That’s why we’re so happy to announce that Ciara has shared a video to announce the arrival of her baby son – and it happens to be totally iconic.
In the video, which was shared on Friday 24 July, Ciara is in a hospital bed while cuddling her newborn son, Win. Despite the fact she has just given birth, and her legs are still in stirrups, Ciara belts out an incredible rendition of “Happy Birthday” while wearing a face mask.
Let’s take a look.
The singer then says: “Woo, I didn’t have it in me but I could get it out.”
Like I say: it’s pretty iconic.
She captioned the video: “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson, 7.23.2020, 8lbs 1 oz.”
Plenty of celebrity friends have left comments to congratulate Ciara, including Janelle Monae, who wrote: “Just BEAUTIFUL HIIII WIN congrats my love !!!”
Halle Berry said: “He’s absolutely perfect, just like his mom! Welcome to the world baby Win!”
And Kelly Rowland excitedly replied: “WIN!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!”
We couldn’t put it any better: huge congratulations to Ciara and her family.
Images: Getty