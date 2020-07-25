Ciara shares the news of her baby in the most iconic way, and completely on her own terms

In a time where baby announcements are so often “rumoured” and leaked by the tabloids, it’s always nice when new parents get to share their personal news first and on their own terms.

Take Katy Perry, who made her pregnancy announcement through the form of a music video. Or Anne Hathaway, who got real about her “infertility and conception hell” in a caption accompanying a photo of her baby bump in an Instagram post. And then there’s Natalie Imbruglia, who subtly confirmed her pregnancy while also making an announcement about new music, because she wanted the focus to be on her career milestone.