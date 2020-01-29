Claire Danes has “zero regrets” about turning down Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio, and here’s why

In 1996, Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet had just been released to critically acclaimed success. Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, the stars of the film, were everywhere and both were tipped to be the next big thing.

So, it makes sense, then, that when casting decisions were being made for another romantic epic, Titanic, the names of Danes and DiCaprio were thrown around once more. After all, cinema audiences had just fallen in love with them as Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers.

For a young actor, the chance to work on a film that’s sure to be huge sounds like too good an opportunity to miss, doesn’t it? Well, for Danes that’s not quite true.

In fact, while recently on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the actor described what happened over 20 years ago when she was contemplating putting herself forward for the role of Rose and why protecting her mental health is what stopped her doing it.