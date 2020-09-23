In a year that might best be described as not having gone quite to plan, Clara Amfo is flying higher than ever.

The Hackney-based DJ and TV presenter is a firm fixture on the airwaves with her mid-morning show on BBC Radio 1, and recently triumphed in the best radio show category at the Music Week Awards. She’s also captured the public’s imagination with This City – her podcast exploring London through conversations with famous faces such as Dina Asher-Smith and Louis Theroux.