Impassioned and informed, Clara Amfo has a voice we want to hear. So, when the Radio 1 presenter was absent from her BBC show yesterday, many listeners were concerned.

Upon her return to the air today, Amfo began by acknowledging her absence. “I wasn’t at work yesterday,” she said. “And I want to talk to you about why that was.”

The DJ and presenter continued: “Before I get into it, I want to say that I am fully aware that we are in the middle of this devastating pandemic. I am fully aware that I am not a medical professional or frontline worker.

“I’m just a woman who does a radio show, but my job is very public-facing so I want to talk to you.”