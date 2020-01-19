Clare Balding: sexist Love Island should show women working out

That Love Island may be sexist is nothing new. This is a show, that – however popular – regularly and casually objectifies women in bikinis, alongside a stunning lack in body diversity.

But there’s another double standard at play in the ITV reality show that sports presenter Clare Balding is keen to highlight.

Speaking at the launch of a new campaign by This Girl Can earlier this week, Balding questioned why it is that women on the series are always seen lying around or preening – while the male contestants are typically shown working out.