According to a 2020 YouGov poll, 89% of Brits think uttering a racial slur to someone’s face is racist. Still, 64% of people from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background say they’ve had a racial slur directed at them while 65% have heard someone telling a joke about their race. YMCA’s Young and Black report also found that 95% of Black people aged between 16 and 30 have heard and witnessed racist language at school. This figure was 75% for those in the workplace.

While 77% of Britons who took part in the aforementioned YouGov poll said making assumptions about someone’s behaviour based on their race is a form of racial discrimination, people of colour in the UK are still constantly reduced to outdated racial stereotypes. Terms such as “coconut” and “Oreo” are glaring examples of this.

A “coconut” or an “Oreo” is someone who is Black or brown on the outside and “white on the inside”. Other food-based insults with the same meaning include “Bounty”, “choc ice” and “banana”. These terms are levelled at people of colour who don’t act, speak or dress in a way that’s considered “authentic” to their race. They might seem harmless, unlike the N-word or P-word which are well-established as racial slurs, but they’re reductive, demeaning and they propagate the idea that there’s only one correct way to be a person of colour.