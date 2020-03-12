Coronavirus is being weaponised by online trolls, and it’s not OK

In a way, it’s not surprising. Time and time again we’ve seen internet trolls climb out from beneath their dingy bridges to hurl abuse with a keyboard. And worst of all, we can be almost certain they’d never dare to do this face-to-face.

But what’s particularly stinging about using coronavirus as an insult is how it dishonours the thousands of people who have been affected worldwide. This isn’t a joke: from those whose health has been compromised to those whose holidays have been ruined, it’s beyond shameful to use a worldwide pandemic to cheaply try and take down someone on Twitter.

The latest person who has been targeted by coronavirus-specific online abuse is, of course, Greta Thunberg. Despite doing her best to save the world, the Swedish teenager is constantly hounded on social media (often, might we add, by middle-aged men who clearly have nothing better do to – we’re looking at you, Jeremy Clarkson).

Yesterday (11 March) Thunberg tweeted a clear and informative message on the current status of coronavirus, urging people to listen to experts and scientists and to avoid large gatherings to slow down the spread.