The celebrities stepping up in the fight against coronavirus

- Lauren Geall
- Lauren Geall
As the number of global coronavirus cases continue to rise, famous names including Madonna and Pink are lending their support in the fight against the pandemic.
If there’s one thing we all need at the moment, it’s a bit of good news.
After all, as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise and people across the world lose their lives to Covid-19, it’s easy to feel hopeless about everything that is going on. Indeed, spending long periods of time inside and isolated from our loved ones is going to take its toll on our mental health, without the added stress of a global pandemic.
With this in mind, social media is (rightly) enamoured by the feel-good stories of people and brands making a difference in the fight against the virus.
Stories of nurses and doctors documenting their shift on coronavirus-infected wards and teachers offering their help to parents trying to home-school their children have quickly gone viral, and the powerful acts of kindness supporting those on the frontline are making headlines across the world.
And now, in another series of positive stories to emerge from the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, celebrities are doing their bit to support the fight against Covid-19.
As we’ve already reported, award-winning singer Dolly Parton made headlines last week for donating one million dollars to support research into a potential coronavirus treatment.
Without further ado, here’s all the other famous names lending their support to the people and places doing vital work in the fight against the coronavirus crisis.
Pink
Pink has announced she will be donating one million dollars to projects fighting coronavirus after revealing she has had Covid-19.
Taking to Instagram to share an update with her followers, the singer explained how herself and her three-year-old son had been showing signs of coronavirus, and that, after a trip to the doctor, she had tested positive.
“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of Covid-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote.
“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”
She also announced she would be donating $500,000 to two organisations on the coronavirus frontline: “In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honour of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.
“Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.”
Madonna
World-famous singer Madonna has donated an impressive one million dollars to Bill and Melinda Gates’ Covid-19 project to help create a vaccine for the virus.
The Gates Philanthropy Partners’ Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator was set up to fund key medical research to find a cure for the disease.
Taking to her website to commend the efforts of the foundation, Madonna also praised the work of frontline medical staff and scientists who are doing what they can to support those affected by the virus.
“I am so impressed by the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator’s urgent efforts to find new or existing drugs that could effectively prevent or treat the disease,” she wrote.
“Harnessing the strength and knowledge of the research community, the Accelerator’s critical scientific progress will inform how we end this pandemic and prevent future impact from the virus. I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable.”
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston has shown her appreciation for the medical staff on the coronavirus frontline by gifting a nurse $10,000 dollars.
The Morning Show star surprised Kimball Fairbank, who became sick with coronavirus while treating patients on the frontline, when she appeared on Facetime during her interview on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show.
“I don’t know how to express my gratitude to you and everyone who puts their health at risk,” Aniston told Fairbank. “I want you to tell all your colleagues how much we appreciate what you are all doing.”
Aniston and Kimmel then surprised Fairbank by revealing that her and the other staff in her department were each being sent a $10,000 card to help them through this difficult time.
Image: Getty