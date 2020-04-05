The celebrities stepping up in the fight against coronavirus

If there’s one thing we all need at the moment, it’s a bit of good news.

After all, as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise and people across the world lose their lives to Covid-19, it’s easy to feel hopeless about everything that is going on. Indeed, spending long periods of time inside and isolated from our loved ones is going to take its toll on our mental health, without the added stress of a global pandemic.

With this in mind, social media is (rightly) enamoured by the feel-good stories of people and brands making a difference in the fight against the virus.