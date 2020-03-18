She’s not the only healthcare worker who has used social media to shed light on the sacrifices they are making to stay on the coronavirus frontline.

Across the UK and the US, physicians and nurses are sharing stories of their decision to isolate from their families in order to continue putting themselves at risk. One tweet thread – shared by a woman whose spouse is an emergency physician in an American hospital and has moved into their garage apartment to separate himself from the rest of family – begged followers to make his sacrifice worthwhile by social distancing as much as possible.

“We have a three wk old newborn and two young kids and just can’t risk it. It pains me to wonder how many weeks will go by that he won’t get to hold our new baby or see our older kids. This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities,” she wrote.