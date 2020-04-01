There is no right way to feel during this time

Speaking to my friends (incidentally, I don’t think I’ve made this many voicecalls since I was 14 and would ring every single one of my friends to debrief on what had just happened in Neighbours) I can hear it in them too. Our chats and WhatsApp groups fluctuate wildly between sympathy, concern, useful links, offers of help, rants and despair with a topping of hysterical laughter usually reserved for hen nights and white-wine drinking with your colleagues. Some friends have full Blitz spirit, rallying, helping others and tending to chores with renewed joie de vivre. Others have cried every day and are too anxious or terrified to do much else. In the middle there is a sense of confusion – as one friend so succinctly put it, “I just feel lost”.

The truth is, there’s no right or wrong way to feel right now. No reason to beat yourself up if you feel sad or guilty because others have it worse. No need to feel concerned if you feel energised or are focused on action over emotion. There is no rulebook for these unprecedented (yes, that word again!) times. Every day is a new step, a new series of emotions and a collective need to find our way together.

So I am going to try and lean on gratitude to get me through – because there is so much I do genuinely feel grateful for right now. The health of my friends and family, of course. The home I live in, access to food and medicine and the support network around me. The NHS and the absolute heroes who risk their own health, giving us the time away from the safety of their own families to work on the frontline and help us all. I know gratitude can’t solve everything right now, but it might be just about enough to stop me kicking that door again.