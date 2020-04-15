The world is going through an incredibly difficult time right now. As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow and people all over the globe remain under lockdown to try and curb its spread, it can feel like everything’s going wrong.

But among the bad news we’re all trying to process right now, there are good things happening, too. As we often see in difficult times, people all over the country are putting their minds and efforts together to help other people and raise money for essential causes.

And no campaign has quite captured our attention like the story of Captain Tom Moore.