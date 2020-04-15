Captain Tom Moore has now raised an incredible £7 million for the NHS
Captain Tom Moore has taken the internet by storm with his fundraising efforts, which have now raised over £7 million for the NHS.
The world is going through an incredibly difficult time right now. As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow and people all over the globe remain under lockdown to try and curb its spread, it can feel like everything’s going wrong.
But among the bad news we’re all trying to process right now, there are good things happening, too. As we often see in difficult times, people all over the country are putting their minds and efforts together to help other people and raise money for essential causes.
And no campaign has quite captured our attention like the story of Captain Tom Moore.
If you’ve yet to hear his story, you’re in for a treat. The 99-year-old war veteran, who turns 100 on 30 April, set out to raise £1,000 for the NHS by pledging to walk 100 laps of his garden before his birthday.
However, it’s safe to say Moore has now conquered that target. On Tuesday morning, he’d surpassed £1m on his fundraising page; by this morning (Wednesday 15 April), he was sitting comfortably above £4.5m. But the story doesn’t stop there – at the time of writing, Moore has raised over £7m, and the number continues to rise.
Moore, who recently had a hip operation, is still going with his challenge, and hopes to get the 100 laps finished by Thursday (he does 10 laps every day). However, he has now said he will not stop – and hopes to do another 100.
Appearing on the BBC this morning as the total exceeded the £5m mark, Moore said the fundraising has been “completely out of this world”.
“Every penny that we get, they [the NHS] deserve every one of it,” he said.
As is to be expected, Tom’s efforts have gone viral, capturing the hearts of people all over social media.
“Captain Tom is one of my constituents and I’m so proud of him,” said MP Nadine Dorries. “Well done, Sir. You are an inspiration to others. He’s asked me to receive the cheque, which I shall try and do virtually!”
“The very moment Caption Tom raised 5 million, yes 5 MILLION POUNDS for the NHS. A 99 year old war veteran, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday,” read another response. “He served on the frontline before and has never stopped. We salute you Tom. We salute you.”
“Amazing. And still going up. What an example to us all. Well done Captain Tom,” added a third.
The money Moore has raised will go towards NHS Charities Together, which is supporting NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients.
