It’s not just girls’ education that’s suffering. Gender-based violence has soared around the world since the start of the pandemic; in Peru alone, 606 girls were reported missing between the start of lockdown in March and 30 June, almost double the number of adult women who disappeared over the same period. According to a major report by Plan International, the “secondary impacts” of the pandemic could result in 2 million more cases of female genital mutilation (FGM) and 13 million more child marriages over the next decade. Save The Children predicts that 500,000 more girls are at risk of being forced into child marriage this year alone, with 1 million more expected to become pregnant.

“Covid-19 has had an enormous impact on all our lives, but the impact is not equal – for girls in countries affected by conflict there are devastating consequences,” says Brita Fernandez Schmidt, executive director of Women for Women International UK. “For the first time in decades, instead of progress towards gender equality, we risk sliding backwards and losing hard-won rights.

“To get back on track, governmental responses to the pandemic must take into account the unequal impact on girls and include measures to prevent gender-based violence, protect sexual and reproductive health and rights and ensure girls have access to education rather than be forced into marriage or the workforce. Because we see every day just how far girls can rise when given the opportunity.”

Below, seven girls from around the world share their experiences of living through the pandemic with Stylist.