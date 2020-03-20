In this era of coronavirus, it’s never been more important to stay at home, if you’re able to.

All around the world, people are being encouraged to practice social distancing to help stem the increase in Covid-19 infections. In some countries, social distancing isn’t merely encouraged but mandated, with government-enforced lockdowns ensuring that isolation takes place.

Elsewhere, however, social distancing very much remains a choice. One that, despite all evidence pointing towards its impact – some studies on isolation have shown that the mortality rate from infections could be reduced by 29% – people are ignoring. In the US, spring breakers crowded the beaches of Florida this week, declaring that nothing could stop them from partying. (Today, Florida’s governor closed the beaches, telling the holidaymakers that the party was most definitely over.)