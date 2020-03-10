“I’m living under the Italian coronavirus lockdown. This is what it’s like.”

Day one: coronavirus lockdown

That first day was horrible. From 9am to 7pm only five people came in to the shop. By the end, we were so stressed and worried about the virus that our boss decided to close early. We’ve been living like this ever since, only leaving the house to go to work or to buy food. I haven’t seen anybody except my boyfriend, who I live with, and my work colleagues. The only freedom I give myself is going for a run in the middle of nowhere. You need something to cope, otherwise you’ll go insane.

At first, there wasn’t a lot of police around the town. But it wasn’t as if anyone could leave anyway. All the little villages that surround us had been on lockdown for weeks and “guarded” by the military (stopping people from getting in or out). Three of my colleagues haven’t been able to come to work for the last three weeks because they live there. They were put on sick leave and eventually were forced to take annual leave because of this. Then, when the whole country was placed on lockdown on Sunday 8 March, police arrived in Cremona to make sure people were keeping their distance from each other and were not going out without a reason. We now have to take a document with us that ensures that we are really going to work, and I carry around my latest payslip just in case (the police might not believe me).