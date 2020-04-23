“We were always strict on hygiene and cleanliness before the pandemic began, but Covid-19 has taken that to a new level. My hands are red raw from the constant amount of hand washing, as we need to minimise all risk to our patients. Their immune systems can be severely compromised due to treatment, and it is so important that we do everything in our power to ensure we are not spreading coronavirus.

“When everything became very serious in the UK, the consultants met with their patients to explain that treatment such as chemotherapy can seriously hamper their immune system, and gave them the option to postpone treatment until the worst of it was over. However, every patient here has decided to crack on with treatment. I get it – their view tends to be that in two years’ time, coronavirus will (hopefully) be over, but they might massively regret not fighting their cancer at an earlier stage. That’s why it’s so crucial that we step in and help the NHS with patients as much as possible so that there is less of a backlog when life goes back to normal.