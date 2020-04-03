Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Naomi Campbell and Stormzy have this message for the NHS
Hollie Richardson
At a time when some celebrity videos can seem a bit off-key, Phoebe-Waller Bridge, Naomi Campbell and Stormzy have joined many more stars in a video that actually sends a simple, strong and important message to our NHS.
Last night, you were probably one of the many people who sobbed tears while clapping for our NHS and key workers. It was the second time this national round of applause took place since the coronavirus outbreak, and it certainly will not be the last. From the hospital doctors and porters, to the shop assistants and pharmacists – we have to many people to say thankful for. And the best way we can do this while social distancing is by taking to our windows, balconies and front doors to clap.
A video shared by NHS England proved that we really are all in this together. Featuring celebrities from across the UK, it carried the same simple but strong message that we all have right now: thank you.
It included people like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kylie Minogue, Andrew Scott, Miranda Hart, Stormzy, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Ennis, Kate Winslet, Jenna Coleman, Graham Norton and Keira Knightley.
You can watch the full video below.
The video also starred NHS chief people officer Prerana Issar and chief nursing officer for England Ruth May, who expressed their gratitude to all staff.
At a time when some celebrity videos have come under fire for being a little off-key during a pandemic (ahem, Imagine that?), this one actually echoes the message of a whole nation. Each celebrity only says what they need to: “Thank you”. (Oh and Stormzy blows a well-received kiss.) It’s proof that this is a time where NHS staff and key workers are the real celebrities.
Of course, another way people can help is by donating to organisations that need financial support during this time. And many celebrities are probably in a better position to do this than most others.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged $1 million in donations to food banks to help them in their time of need. Dolly Parton has donated $1million (£807,086) to research carried out by Vanderbilt, after learning they are making some “exciting advancements” to treating coronavirus. James McAvoy donated £275,000 to the Masks For NHS Heroes campaign. And Donatella Versace donated €200,000 (£175,108) to the intensive care department at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.
None of us will ever be able to thank front line staff enough. But by coming together every Thursday, we can at least try.
