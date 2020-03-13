Stressed by Piers Morgan’s coronavirus tweets? Try Elizabeth Gilbert’s advice

Coronavirus and Piers Morgan is a terrible combination, but try Elizabeth Gilbert’s advice
Kayleigh Dray
Piers Morgan has been branded “Panicky Piers” for his constant stream of Covid-19 tweets, but there’s something you ought to remember…
It’s not often we defend Piers Morgan – quite the opposite. Indeed, it is a truth universally acknowledged that we’ve never been fans of his. And, based on his reactions to some of our more (ahem) opinionated stories about his internalised misogyny, transphobia and general trolling, it’s fair to say he’s not a fan of ours either. And yet… well, here we are.
You’ve no doubt noticed that Morgan has been filling his Twitter feed with a near-constant stream of scaremongering messages about the coronavirus. The Good Morning Britain host has repeatedly criticised the government’s strategy for dealing with Covid-19, he’s begged for football matches and theatre performances to be cancelled, he’s shut down every expert who’s responded to him with a counter-argument, and he’s claimed, on multiple occasions, that things are going to get deadly if people don’t listen to him. Despite the fact that, y’know, he is patently not a medical professional.
“The government seems to be avoiding draconian ‘shutdown’ action now because we will all get too bored with it,” reads one such tweet of Morgan’s. “Trust me, nobody is going to be bored with Coronavirus when it starts killing their relatives and friends.
“We’re in a war and everyone needs to wake the fuck up to it.”
Yikes.
You get the picture, though: rather than use his platform to spread reassurance, Morgan has seemingly lost his mind to Covid-19 hysteria.
Is it any wonder, then, that people are angrily accusing him of “catastrophising and dramatising?”
Of course, it should go without saying that we completely understand why people are so furious with Morgan. This writer, in fact, had (thankfully metaphorical) steam pouring from her ears when she learned that a TV personality with 7.1 million followers has actively been using his social media accounts to spread panic and fake news.
However, none other than Elizabeth Gilbert has since cautioned us against overreacting to other people’s overreactions. And it’s well worth listening to what she has to say.
Writing on Instagram, the author advises: “Let’s not judge people too fiercely for how they are reacting to this situation. It may be the case that people are overreacting, or it may be that they are under-reacting…. it’s not my place to judge that. I don’t have all the answers and I can’t see into the future – no more than anybody else can.
“What I do know is that, when I add my condemnation to the conversation, it just ratchets up hysteria in a different way – and most of all, it’s not kind.”
Gilbert continues: “If you believe that somebody is overreacting, just try to remember that another word for ‘overreaction’ is ‘fear’. Try to be compassionate, not contemptuous.
“We don’t all share the same fears, but we all know what fear feels like, and it’s a terrible sensation. I wouldn’t wish fear on anybody, and I know that a lot of people are genuinely afraid right now.”
The Eat Pray Love author adds: “I have no way of knowing how many people are going to suffer physically from this virus, but I do know that millions of people are already suffering from it emotionally – and those people need love, not contempt.
“Those people are my brothers and sisters. Let me never forget my compassion for their anxiety, rather than telling them how they should or should not be feeling. And let me also show a strong measure of mercy to the people across the world who are running institutions, schools, governments, and companies right now.
“Those people are faced with the supremely unenviable task of trying to figure out how to respond to this crisis responsibly. There is no playbook. They will make mistakes. They will overreact; they will under react. They are human beings in an impossible dilemma. I would not wish to be the person faced with such massive, impactful decisions right now.”
Gilbert finishes by saying: “Let me show compassion to them. Let me show compassion to all. And let me never stop asking: ‘How can I help?’”
The idea of a frightened Morgan has certainly given us food for thought. With this in mind, we advise anyone who has been distressed by his Covid-19 content to simply mute or block the professional troll. Fill your own feed with tweets and memes that dispel fake coronavirus news. Read up on what actual doctors have to say. Look for the truth behind the scaremongering headlines.
Above all else, though, please don’t hurl insults at Morgan. Because that would be stooping to his level, and we’re all so much better than that.
If you think you might have coronavirus, use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.
Main image: ITV/Alessia Armenise