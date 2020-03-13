Stressed by Piers Morgan’s coronavirus tweets? Try Elizabeth Gilbert’s advice

It’s not often we defend Piers Morgan – quite the opposite. Indeed, it is a truth universally acknowledged that we’ve never been fans of his. And, based on his reactions to some of our more (ahem) opinionated stories about his internalised misogyny, transphobia and general trolling, it’s fair to say he’s not a fan of ours either. And yet… well, here we are.

You’ve no doubt noticed that Morgan has been filling his Twitter feed with a near-constant stream of scaremongering messages about the coronavirus. The Good Morning Britain host has repeatedly criticised the government’s strategy for dealing with Covid-19, he’s begged for football matches and theatre performances to be cancelled, he’s shut down every expert who’s responded to him with a counter-argument, and he’s claimed, on multiple occasions, that things are going to get deadly if people don’t listen to him. Despite the fact that, y’know, he is patently not a medical professional.