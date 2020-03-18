And these readings aren’t by just anyone. They’re by Garner and Adams’ very famous friends, a coterie of celebrities that include Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon – as well as Adams and Garner themselves.

The idea, according to Save With Stories, is that people can use these story book recordings as a little bit of downtime and distraction for those currently working from home or in isolation with their families. They’ve made it easy to donate, too. You can either text a donation or send through any funds you want to pledge through their website.