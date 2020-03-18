“After we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests,” Teigen wrote on Twitter.

The tweet has since been liked by more than 35,000 people, many of whom agreed with Teigen that the lack of testing in the US was one of the biggest problems facing the country when it comes to coronavirus.

Over the past few days, several people have shared their own personal struggles to get tested for coronavirus, despite displaying symptoms of a high fever and/or dry cough. This is because of a current policy in most American states to only test “high risk” individuals.

Supermodel Heidi Klum revealed that she tried twice to get tested for coronavirus but was told that the test was not available to her. “I hope it’s just a cold,” she said. “I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here… I’ve tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one.”