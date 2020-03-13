Do you know how much a coronavirus test costs for an uninsured person in the US?

Take a guess. That’s what Rep. Katie Porter, a congresswoman from California, asked audience members at a hearing on President Donald Trump’s government’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday. In particular, Porter grilled Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dr Robert Kadlec about how much an uninsured person in the US would be out of pocket if they had to have a coronavirus test.