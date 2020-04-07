From London to Lisbon, Sydney to Seoul, women all over the world are currently confined within their four small walls as Covid-19 wreaks havoc on our planet.

Yet despite the way our lives have shrunk over the past weeks and months, there is an incredible feeling of connection with other women all over the world.

Never in our lifetimes have we collectively experienced something in this way. And though the effects of the virus continue to be devastating, one thing we can grab hold of during all this is watching women everywhere come together to generously offer their support, their skills, their companionship and their humour.