Couple married for 62 years die just four hours apart

A couple from Bakersfield, California died within just a few hours of each other after spending 62 years side by side as man and wife.

Don and Maxine Simpson of Bakersfield California met at a bowling alley, approximately 64 years ago and married two years later.

The couple, who were married for nearly 62 years, travelled the world together and went on to adopt two sons.

However, two week's ago, Don broke his hip and his health began to decline quickly. His wife, Maxine's health also began to deteriorate, as the cancer she had been battling took hold.

The family then decided to bring Don back to be with his beloved wife so they could spend their last moments together. The dedicated partners passed away within hours of each other.

According to one of their granddaughters, Melissa Sloan, "all [Don] ever wanted was to be with his beautiful wife".

Speaking to KERO news Melissa said: "'I knew in my heart this is what's supposed to happen - Grandma and Grandpa are supposed to be together and Grandma and Grandpa are going to die together."

"Gram woke up and saw him, and held hands and they knew that they were next to each other.It wasn't long after that, holding her husband's hand, Maxine took her last breath."

"I walked them out with her body, walked back in to check on grandpa and he quit breathing as soon as her body left the room."

