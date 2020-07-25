People

Courteney Cox has some relatable words for anyone who still hasn’t seen their partner in lockdown

Hollie Richardson
Courteney Cox boyfriend in lockdown.

Feel like the only one who still hasn’t been reunited with your significant other? Courteney Cox has just shared a message to show you are not alone.

Whether you’re single, in a long-term relationship, recently separated or newly dating someone, lockdown has put a strain on all of our love lives.

Some people have had to navigate virtual dating, while others have struggled to spend vast amounts of time indoors with a partner

Then, there are those who, for a variety of reasons, haven’t been able to see their significant other in real life during the pandemic – and Courteney Cox is one of them.

The Friends star, who is usually protective of her private life, has opened up about the fact she has still not seen her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. 

She shared a screenshot of the pair catching up over a Zoom date on Instagram on Friday 24 July. To add to the frustration of living apart, they are also living in different time zones (he is in London, while she is in Los Angeles).

Cox captioned the photo: “It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner. (LA/London time) Zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone.”

Her honest words will be reassuring for anyone else who is going through a similar situation right now. It’s easy to think that, with lockdown restrictions easing, most people are being reunited with their loved ones. But, as Cox proves, that’s not the case – even for high profile celebrities.

So, take some comfort in knowing that you are not alone in being, well… alone. 

In the meantime, Cox has been spending time with her former co-star and best friend Jennifer Aniston. She recently shared a photo of them wearing their masks while playing with her dogs. 

In tough times like this, friends are exactly what we need more than ever,

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…