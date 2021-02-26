“Covid is leaving cancer patients behind and it’s not good enough”

Back in July, I stood at the side of a street and watched as the coffin (pink and glittery, FYI) of my fabulous friend and fellow cancer crusader, Kelly Smith, edged towards its final place of rest. Kel was just 31 years old when she left us. She had been living with stage four bowel cancer and although we knew she would never be cured, her treatment was keeping her alive for longer, for more precious time with her family. For more memories to leave with her little five-year-old lad, Finn. Her cancelled cancer treatment at the beginning of lockdown is just one of many stories of lives cut short.

One very real example of the collateral damage cancer leaves in its wake

It isn’t just the loss of our loved ones in pandemic times that leaves gaping holes in our hearts. It’s also the grotesque loss of the final months, weeks, days of their lives. Personally, I feel that the way you leave this world is far more paramount than how you enter it. Leaving a world of deep connections you’ve lovingly curated during the course of her lifetime is something to be honoured wholeheartedly. Not to be reduced to a glimpse of a coffin by her nearest and dearest on the corner of a pavement.

Only two weeks after Kel died, my wonderful mate Saima took her leave too. Unlike Kelly, Saima’s treatment continued but was no longer working. She knew she wouldn’t see out lockdown – she annoyingly told me this often – and in some inexplicable act of strength had chosen to surrender to her reality. Despite the overwhelming gratitude that my soul sister Saima was in my life at all and that she shut her eyes eternally with loved ones at her side, I’m REALLY fucking angry