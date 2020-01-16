Why are we still asking Cressida Bonas about her ex-boyfriend?

In an interview this week, Bonas was asked, yet again, about Harry.

Once again, she was forced to politely decline to comment, this time, hinting at her frustration at the conversation constantly being brought back to her ex.

“No one likes to be labelled,” Bonas told the Evening Standard. “The hurdles for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about him. I work very hard and love what I do but this is still something I have to contend with.”

Once again, she was forced to fend off questions about the royals, this time: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement that they are stepping down as full-time working members of the royal family.

“I wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline,” Bonas responded. “Also out of respect. It feels like a long time ago. When it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a different place.”