As the crowd erupted into cheers, DuVernay continued with a rallying call based around the story behind her award-winning drama.

The boys in the Central Park Five case – Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise – were aged between 14 and 16 at the time of their arrest. They were detained immediately after the attack on jogger Trisha Meili, and were coerced into confessions following police interrogations that lasted for hours without sleep or water.

Despite later recanting their confessions, the teenagers were convicted and served lengthy sentences for crimes ranging from rape and assault to robbery and attempted murder. There was no physical evidence tying them to the scene; they had simply been in the park at the time, and police investigators jumped to conclusions.

Endemic discrimination and racism lay at the heart of the teenagers’ arrests, trials and subsequent convictions.