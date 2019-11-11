“An open letter to the three women I saw crying in public”

Something broke in me when I saw you all: not my heart, but something like it. I didn’t just feel it then, but 10 minutes later, a day, two days, a week, even now. It goes unnoticed until I’m washing the dishes, or wiping off my makeup, or staring through whatever Netflix show is on a screen – it’s like a small cut on your finger that you forget about until you squeeze a lemon. But whatever it is, it’s not broken because of you, it’s broken because of me. In the time it took for me to look back at you I made the choice not to stop and help, but to put my left foot forward, then my right, over and over until it was too late to turn back.

I was complicit in our species’ preoccupation with ‘don’t rock the boat’. Don’t get involved, don’t talk to strangers, don’t meddle in things you don’t understand. In one of the busiest cities in the world, we can go a whole day without talking to anyone. We put our headphones in and close ourselves off from the world – even when we see someone is suffering.